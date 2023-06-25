Alexandra Innes Buys 6,008 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Innes purchased 6,008 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,455.97).

Dowlais Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 120 ($1.54) on Friday. Dowlais Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.33.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dowlais Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.