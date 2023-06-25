CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Anna L. K. Seeley Buys 1,000,000 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £1,340,000 ($1,714,651.31).

CLS Stock Performance

CLI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 126.20 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 219 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £504.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CLS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLI. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

