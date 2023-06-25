Naguib Kheraj Acquires 45,000 Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 45,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($94,433.78).

Naguib Kheraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($575,815.74).

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

PHLL stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.72. Petershill Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.08).

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -4,375.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

