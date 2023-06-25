Insider Buying: Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Insider Buys £10,100 in Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Ann Markey bought 10,000 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,923.86).

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Foresight Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 104.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.40 and a beta of 0.22. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 97.30 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.54 ($1.61).

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.