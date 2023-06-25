Insider Buying: Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Purchases £41,700 in Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($53,358.93).

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.46 and a beta of 0.20. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,195.12%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

