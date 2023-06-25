Insider Buying: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Acquires 26,500 Shares of Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,140 ($25,770.95).
THG Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Friday. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £988 million, a PE ratio of -172.73, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on THG from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.25) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on THG in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 87 ($1.11) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded THG to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.75 ($1.51).
THG Company Profile
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
