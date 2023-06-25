Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £475,000 ($607,805.50).

Shares of LON BYIT opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.55) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 353.40 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,196.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,375.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.19) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

