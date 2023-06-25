Jamie Boyton Sells 4,300,000 Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Stock

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,447,216.89).

CAPD opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 166 ($2.12) to GBX 170 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

