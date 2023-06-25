GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £86,400 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,556.62).
GSK Stock Up 4.9 %
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,425.20 ($18.24) on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,419.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.97.
GSK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
