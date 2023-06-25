The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Purchases £56,000 in Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) insider Selina Sagayam acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($71,657.07).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.8 %
TRIG opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.44) on Friday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 109.60 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.90). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.24 and a beta of 0.11.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
