TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Andrew Vaughan Purchases 9,022 Shares

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990.94 ($31,978.17).

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.29).

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 3.51%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,056.34%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

