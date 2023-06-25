Carnival Co. & (CCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.