Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
CUK opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.44) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Carnival Co. & from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.