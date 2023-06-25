Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter.

CUK opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.44) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

