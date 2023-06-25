Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of BQ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

