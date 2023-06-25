Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 27th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,140,000 after buying an additional 580,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

