Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 27th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

