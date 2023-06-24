BCK Partners Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

VOO stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

