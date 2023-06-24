Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

