First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

