Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.81 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

