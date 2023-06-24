Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

