Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.