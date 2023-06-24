Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

