Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 899 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

