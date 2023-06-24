USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

