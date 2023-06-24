Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.03. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

