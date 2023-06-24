Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.