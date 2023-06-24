Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,613,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $230,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.59. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

