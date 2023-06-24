Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 15.2% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $113,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average of $320.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

