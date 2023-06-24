Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,060 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.