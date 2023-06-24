Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

