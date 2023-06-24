Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 237.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

