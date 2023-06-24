Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

