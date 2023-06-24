Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

