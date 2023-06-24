CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.