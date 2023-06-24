Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 168,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

