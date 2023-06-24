Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

