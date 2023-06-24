Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

