Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

