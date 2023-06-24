Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 285 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.5% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

