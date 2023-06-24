Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,584 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 292.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

