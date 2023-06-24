NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

NKE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

