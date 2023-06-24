Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

