Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

