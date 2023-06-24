Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

