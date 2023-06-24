2,553 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.50 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.