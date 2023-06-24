Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 287 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

