Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.