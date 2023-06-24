Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

