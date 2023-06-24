Romano Brothers AND Company Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in PayPal were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

